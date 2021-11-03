By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The beloved orange cart shaded by a colorful umbrella. Since the 1930s, it’s been a sure sign of summer in Pittsburgh.

But, now, you’ll be able to see it in the winter, too. It’ll be just a little smaller though.

Gus & YiaYia’s Ice Ball Cart is the newest edition to another beloved Pittsburgh tradition — the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village.

Gus & YiaYia’s first opened on the North Side in 1934. The cart was run by Gus’s parents until Gus and his wife, Stella, took it over in 1951.

The iconic stand has passed out shaved ice in a variety of flavors, along with popcorn and peanuts, to generation after generation of Pittsburghers.

The tiny version of Gus & YiaYia’s will debut at the Science Center on Nov. 17.

The Miniature Railroad and Village will reopen to the public on Nov. 18. The addition of Gus & YiaYia’s is sure to be fan favorite.

For more information, visit their website here.