By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf's plan to offer more paid sick leave to state workers who have been vaccinated is facing some pushback.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said the plan to give five days of what she called "verification leave" to workers is fiscally irresponsible.
She also said it will cost taxpayers more than $100 million.
However, the Wolf Administration says the incentive will provide resources to keep employees safe during the pandemic and help to end it.