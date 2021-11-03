By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City and state leaders joined Mistick Construction and Northside Properties to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing on the North Side.

Construction is underway at Cal-Bride Place, the fourth phase of the ongoing redevelopment on the North Side. To mark the event, city and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to help make it official with a ribbon-cutting at a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of California Avenue and Kirkbride Street.

This project will feature one- to two-bedroom units. Six duplexes will also sit on the northwestern portion of the site on Sedwick Street and Kunkle Avenue. It will feature three- to four-bedroom layouts for larger families.

Developers told KDKA that residents of this new phase will be creating the foundation for a promising future.

“We want to see people have kids, stay in the city, raise their families, increase our population and rebuild neighborhoods. And a lot of this was blighted and abandoned homes, so this isn’t in any way removing people from a community. It’s taking down what had been abandoned and rebuilding it with affordability, with the neighborhood in mind,” said Dan Gilman, chief of staff for Mayor Bill Peduto.

The three additional phases total more than 260 units of affordable housing.