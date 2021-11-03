By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they have located 28-year-old Rachel Ovelman, who was reported missing and endangered earlier this morning.
READ MORE: Man Charged With Robbing Ross Township Chick-Fil-A Through Drive-Thru
Update: Rachel Ovelman has been safely located. Thank you to all for your help. pic.twitter.com/XhnDjkwWSa
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 3, 2021
Ovelman had last been heard from on Tuesday afternoon.READ MORE: CVS Pharmacies In Pennsylvania To Begin Vaccinating Children Ages 5-11 On Sunday
Police did not say where she was found, but confirmed she is safe.MORE NEWS: Oakmont Borough Police Warn Residents Of Car Break-Ins
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details