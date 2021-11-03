ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they have located 28-year-old Rachel Ovelman, who was reported missing and endangered earlier this morning.

Ovelman had last been heard from on Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not say where she was found, but confirmed she is safe.

