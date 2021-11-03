ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
By: KDKD-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Ross Township woman pleaded guilty for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Jennifer Heinl admitted in federal court that she was part of the crowd that stormed the Capitol building.

She pleaded guilty to one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court paperwork says security cameras show Heinl at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a red long-sleeve jersey that said “Trump 20” on the back and a black hat.

According to the court paperwork, the FBI was able to identify Heinl through her relationship with Kenneth Grayson, a Bridgeville man arrested in January in connection with the insurrection.

Heinl will be sentenced in March.