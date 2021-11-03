ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The superintendent says a boy left the middle school building and they're searching the grounds for him.
Filed Under:Beaver County, Local TV, Missing boy, Missing Child, South Side Area High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A big search is underway for a student who left a middle school in Beaver County.

READ MORE: Beaver County School Mourns Loss Of 14-Year-Old Student, Bus Driver After I-79 Crash

NewsChopper 2 flew over the South Side Area Middle High School parking lot where search crews were gathering.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

READ MORE: Ross Township Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Capitol Riot

The superintendent says a boy left the middle school building and they’re searching the grounds for him.

Details are limited, but KDKA is working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Norwin School Counselor Faces Drug Charges

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.