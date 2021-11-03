PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The highest court in the land heard arguments Wednesday on a case that could impact the use of conceal and carry permits across the nation.

The U.S. Supreme Court has not taken on a Second Amendment case of this magnitude in more than a decade. And depending on the ruling, it could have a significant impact on Pennsylvania gun owners.

At its base, the case in front of the Supreme Court questions if any governmental authority can restrict issuing a conceal and carry permit based on proper cause.

Two gun owners and a group affiliated with the NRA in New York are challenging a lower court ruling. Individuals on both sides of the issue say residents need to watch this case.

“Right now, how that would impact Pennsylvania is very simple. Pennsylvania’s transportation of firearms law is unconstitutional,” said Kim Stolfer of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Stolfer believes if the ruling is struck down, it could mean a major change to the following in Pennsylvania.

“Unless you get in a vehicle and you’re transporting the firearm, you can only go one of four places: from your home to a range and back; from your home to a gun dealer and back; from your home to a gun turn-in point and back; from your home to a recreation home and back. No stops. And that’s in direct conflict with the Pennsylvania Constitution.”

Josh Fleitman with CeaseFirePA disagrees.

“There are reasonable regulations that protect public safety, especially as it relates to public space. That is a critical domain where it’s entirely reasonable, and there are 100s of years of tradition of the government being able to regulate deadly weapons in public places,” Fleitman said.

Testimony in front of the court took two hours on Wednesday, and the justices will likely announce their ruling sometime after May 2022.