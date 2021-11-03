By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Nicole Ziccarelli has won the race for Westmoreland County district attorney.
Ziccarelli won the race with 57.61% of the vote, receiving 49,776 votes.
This year's municipal election gave incumbent Democrat John Peck his first serious challenge in years in Republican Nicole Ziccarelli.
Democrat Peck is a familiar figure in the courthouse, a seasoned prosecutor who has been the county’s district attorney since 1994. Last year, Peck got the death penalty for the convicted killer of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.
Ziccarelli, 30 years younger than Peck, said she could bring new vitality to the office, something Peck said he hasn't lost. Ziccarelli lost a very close election last year to Pennsylvania Sen. Jim Brewster.
While Peck prosecutes criminal cases himself, Ziccarelli, primarily a family lawyer, told KDKA’s Jon Delano she wanted to be like a managing partner in a law firm.