By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a handful of eateries.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Tapped To Host Meeting Of World's Energy Ministers
Weekend Biryani / Desiship in South Fayette, The Mansion in Homewood, Good as Hale in McKees Rocks and Crackin’ Crabs PGH in Swissvale were all ordered to close in the past two weeks.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 16 More Deaths, 465 New Cases
All of them were open and operating without valid health permits.
The Health Department also says The Mansion didn’t submit plans before opening and had food and liquor from an unknown source.MORE NEWS: United Way Looking For Volunteer Tax Preparers
When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.