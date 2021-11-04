By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Tapped To Host Meeting Of World's Energy Ministers
Of the new cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 163 are probable.
Five people who died were in the 50-64 age group and 11 were 65 or older.READ MORE: Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 4 Eateries
There have been 8,940 total hospitalizations and 134,146 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,341.MORE NEWS: United Way Looking For Volunteer Tax Preparers
