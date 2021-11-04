CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 163 are probable.

Five people who died were in the 50-64 age group and 11 were 65 or older.

There have been 8,940 total hospitalizations and 134,146 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,341.

