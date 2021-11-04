By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native and Poison’s frontman Bret Michaels will be teaming up with the Steelers during Monday Night Football to honor local service members and veterans.READ MORE: Couple Admits To Distributing Unapproved Fitness Drugs They Claimed Counteracted Steroid Abuse
Michaels will join Steelers alum and Vietnam War veteran Rocky Bleier during the game against the Chicago Bears.
“I could not be more honored to be on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field standing by Rocky Bleier and Nelson Lowes, saluting our veterans and service members around the globe,” Michaels said.READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Jack Russell Terrier Caught In Pipe
Lowes, an Army veteran, will be joining Bleier and Michaels for a Terrible Towel twirl prior to the game.
The Steelers will also honor Michael’s late father, veteran Wally Sychak, with dedication and donation to his VFW hall.MORE NEWS: Penn State University Says It Does Not Plan To Expand Vaccination Mandate To Students
The Steelers and Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. at Heinz Field on Monday night.