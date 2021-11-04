PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day.

Make sure you grab the heavy jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures are running around 5-10 degrees colder than average for this time of the year. Be prepared to deal with the chill through Friday before we get some relief from the chill.

Looking at the forecast, today will be dry with mostly sunny conditions when you look at the entire day.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s with lunch hour temperatures likely around 40 degrees. Winds will be light and overall will be out of the north. Friday will look very similar to today.

Warmer weather moves back in on Saturday after another frigid start.

Saturday highs will be in the low to mid-50s with mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday.

Sunday morning lows will also be more seasonal, bottoming out just below 40°.

Monday and Tuesday next week will see highs hit the 60s and morning lows in the 40s.

Looking even further out, the numbers I am seeing show a VERY warm back half of the month.

Long-range forecasts from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center show the next week as having a strong chance of being above average with temperatures.

They also have the next two weeks and this entire month as having a higher than normal chance of being warm.

