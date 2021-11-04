BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – A young student and the bus driver were killed in a crash on Tuesday on I-79 in Butler County.

Overnight on Wednesday, state police released new details about the crash that left two dead and several others injured.

According to police, the crash happened in Muddy Creek Township when a tractor-trailer, driven by Karandeep Singh was traveling north on I-79 in the right lane.

They said the driver of the school bus, identified as Lindsay Thompkins, was also in the right lane when the bus crashed into the back of Singh’s truck from behind.

The crash caused significant damage to the bus and Thompkins was killed.

Thirteen students were on board of the school bust at the time and they were students at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.

A 14-year-old girl who was sitting directly behind Thompkins also died.

State police have said two other passengers were life-flighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Both of those passengers are currently recovering.

Two other passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained, treated, and then released.

One other passenger was examined at the scene and then released to their parents.

Singh was not hurt as a result of the crash.

The school is providing grief counselors and support staff to help students.