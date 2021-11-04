FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) – Frost is starting to cover the grass and our cars each morning. PennDOT says it’s got everything it needs to treat the winter roads. But those icy conditions are no longer enough to stop kids from going to school.

Snow days could become a thing of the past with Fox Chapel Area School District leading the charge.

Even if the winter weather makes it hard for students to get to school, they won’t get the day off. Instead, they’ll be learning virtually.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Catherine Reljac sent a letter home to families and posted to the district’s Facebook page. She says the district will remain open, just through synchronous or asynchronous online learning.

She says on the days when their winter plan is implemented, the district’s technology and virtual help desk will be open to help parents and students, and students who haven’t requested a device to use at home will have another chance to do so.

Meanwhile, PennDOT says they’re making changes of their own to make sure they have the equipment they need to combat potentially icy and snow-covered roads. As it gets colder it’s important to make sure your car is warm, tires have tread on them and you have an emergency kit with you.

“They came up with a camera system. The cameras actually give us a 3D readout of the salt and we can look out and see at a glimpse exactly what the quantity of salt is in the building, surveyors shoot the piles,” said Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Laurie Musto.

PennDOT says they have 126 trucks to tackle the roadways. Sixty-six are placed in Allegheny County.

They say as the temperature drops, you’ll start to see them on the sides of roads, ready to go.