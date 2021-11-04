By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters sprung into action after being called to rescue a dog in Beaver County.
A Jack Russell Terrier chased a raccoon into a water-filled pipe on Cain Road in Hanover Township.
Firefighters from Hookstown and Hanover brought in a backhoe to dig several feet down the pipe and were able to pull the dog out and return it to its owner.
They also rescued the raccoon.