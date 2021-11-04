ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Dog Rescue, Hanover Township, Hookstown Volunteer Fire Department, Jack Russell Terrier, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters sprung into action after being called to rescue a dog in Beaver County.

READ MORE: Couple Admits To Distributing Unapproved Fitness Drugs They Claimed Counteracted Steroid Abuse

A Jack Russell Terrier chased a raccoon into a water-filled pipe on Cain Road in Hanover Township.

READ MORE: Penn State University Says It Does Not Plan To Expand Vaccination Mandate To Students

Firefighters from Hookstown and Hanover brought in a backhoe to dig several feet down the pipe and were able to pull the dog out and return it to its owner.

MORE NEWS: Cletus Lee Elected First Black Mayor Of North Braddock

They also rescued the raccoon.