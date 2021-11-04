By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two kids are accused of robbing a business in Carrick at gunpoint and getting away with about $2,000.
Pittsburgh Police say a business on the 1900 block of Brownsville Road was held up in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
Police say one boy held a victim at gunpoint while another demanded money from the safe.
They allegedly made off with about $2,000 from the safe and 10 joint roller packs worth $30 apiece.
On Thursday, police announced two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the robbery.