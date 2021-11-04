By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of taking pictures of girls in Target is facing multiple charges after police say they found child porn on his phone.
Police say Michael Behun was confronted by a group of women at the South Hills Target who accused him of taking pictures of their daughters.
The criminal complaint says an officer searched Behun’s phone and found what appeared to be photos of young girls. In the recently deleted folder, the officer allegedly found several images of child porn.
In an interview, police say Behun told them he knew all the girls in the photos were children.
He’s facing more than a dozen child pornography charges.