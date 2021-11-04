ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scoring a touchdown in each game in a month certainly can lead to high praise.

That’s the case for Steelers’ rookie running back Najee Harris who was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Harris, a 2021 NFL Draft first-round pick of the Steelers, racked up four touchdowns, one per game, in weeks 4-8.

He recorded 88 carries for 356 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Harris also had 17 receptions for 124 yards and a receiving touchdown.

His 356 rushing yards in October ranked fifth overall in the league while his 480 yards from scrimmage were good for eighth overall.

The Steelers are getting ready to take on the Chicago Bears on Monday night at Heinz Field.