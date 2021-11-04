CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will be out for the game against the Flyers because of COVID-related protocols.

The Pens say assistant coach Todd Reirden will assume Sullivan’s duties behind the bench.

The team will be without captain Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin after they tested positive for COVID-19. The team said Crosby is having mild symptoms while Dumoulin is asymptomatic right now.

Crosby had only played one game so far this season. He was sidelined following offseason wrist surgery.

The whole team is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Pens take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. in Pittsburgh.