By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will be out for the game against the Flyers because of COVID-related protocols.READ MORE: Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin Positive For COVID-19, Miss Practice
The Pens say assistant coach Todd Reirden will assume Sullivan’s duties behind the bench.
More bad news to report.
The team will be without captain Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin after they tested positive for COVID-19. The team said Crosby is having mild symptoms while Dumoulin is asymptomatic right now.READ MORE: Penguins Recall P.O Joseph As Pettersson, Ruhwedel Added To COVID-19 Protocol List
Crosby had only played one game so far this season. He was sidelined following offseason wrist surgery.
The whole team is vaccinated against COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Sidney Crosby To Make Season Debut On Saturday Night
The Pens take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. in Pittsburgh.