By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – South Park School District students will be back in the classroom on Thursday following an investigation of a threat made on social media earlier this week.
The South Park School District contacted the FBI to investigate a threat that was made on Snapchat threatening violence at the middle school.
The FBI was able to identify the suspect and the district says they will face disciplinary action from the district as well as possible criminal prosecution. They also will not be allowed back on school grounds.
South Park School District has said due to confidentiality laws, no further information will be released about the suspect.