By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle said that he was stepping down from his position last month, more Democratic candidates are announcing bids to run.READ MORE: U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle Won’t Seek Reelection In 2022
Steve Irwin, an attorney from Squirrel Hill, announced his candidacy on Thursday to run for the 18th Congressional District in U.S. Congress.
“I will be Pittsburgh’s champion in Washington,” Steve Irwin said in a statement. “I’ll focus on pocketbook issues to help our families and seniors, growing and strengthening the middle-class and helping Allegheny County to continue as a leader in creating the technology jobs of the future.”READ MORE: Pa. State Rep. Summer Lee Announces Bid For Congress
Irwin said he has previously led the Pennsylvania Securities Commission and is currently a partner at Leech Tishman.
It is looking to be a crowded primary race, with University of Pittsburgh law professor Jerry Dickinson and State Representative Summer Lee having made similar announcements to run on the Democratic ticket this year.
