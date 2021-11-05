By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Braddock.READ MORE: American Legion Riders Escort Army Reserve Unit Through Zelienople
They’re currently battling flames at a home on 9th Street.
According to authorities on the scene, no utilities were on inside the home but the occupants were using candles.READ MORE: Schedule For 2021 Highmark Light Up Night Released
A man that lived inside the home tells our crews that two people who lived inside were able to get out of the home, but his niece did suffer burns on her hands.
The fire marshal is on the scene and investigating the cause.MORE NEWS: Aspen Dental Offering Veterans Free Dental Care As Part Of Their 'Day Of Service'
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details