PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 100 City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County employees are protesting their vaccine mandates, saying they’d rather get fired than vaccinated.

The workers are carrying signs and chanting downtown, saying getting the shot should be a matter of individual choice and they believe the mandates are a violation of their rights.

Organizers say it’s not a walkout. They say the employees are demonstrating on their free time and will be joining the protest on and off until 3 p.m. Friday.

Both the city and county have mandated that workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.

