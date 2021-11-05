By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly mauling by a dog in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Homicide is investigating a death believed to be the result of a dog attack, Captain of Detectives Christopher Halaszynski said.
READ MORE: Friends In Peters Township Put Finishing Touches On Backyard Mural
NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday evening and saw multiple evidence markers on the ground. Investigators had taped off an area on the street.
Police say the dog is still alive and was taken by animal control officials.
