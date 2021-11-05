Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bridget

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bridget is a young and energetic bunny who loves to run around and jump high in the air! She enjoys spending time socializing with the other rabbits during daily BunRuns, and may have another rabbit sibling as long as proper introductions are made first. Bridget is ready to grow up in a loving home with a family of her own. Could it be yours?

To find out more about how to adopt Bridget, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Ziggy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ziggy loves people and going for walks. He walks nicely on a leash for a dog his size. Ziggy is affectionate and has an even temperament. He does not do well if left alone for long periods and did not do well being crated with his previous owner. Ziggy is a smart boy and knows some commands and is eager to learn. Gets along well with other dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Ziggy, visit this link!

BONUS CATS

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profiles:

To find out more about how to adopt Kitty, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Piper, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24