PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Every day we get closer and closer to our goal for the Annual KDKA Turkey Fund to help support families in need, but we still need your help.

This year is the 40th Annual KDKA Turkey Fund, a longstanding tradition to help feed families who otherwise might not be able to afford it during the holidays.

Although people are starting to return to work, many families are still struggling from their COVID losses and could use the help.

The annual KDKA Turkey Fund not only puts food on the table for families but also helps alleviate the stress of everyday worries.

“In pandemic times or pre-pandemic times, when people reach out to the food bank for help, it’s oftentimes they’re making tough choices,” said Charla Irwin-Buncher, chief development officer for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “Making tough choices to put food on the table, or making the choice to pay their rent.”

“That’s really what our service is about, is supplementing household budgets and incomes so people can stretch the dollars they do have.”

Irwin-Buncher oversees how to help get families involved and has experienced first-hand how even just one meal can make an impact for those struggling to make ends meet.

Over the years, southwestern Pennsylvania has shown they care about their neighbors, donating more than $19 million to help. Last year alone, the money you donated helped to feed close to 25,000 families.

“It just happened to so many more people all at one time, so as we start to come out of the impact from COVID, we know that families are still struggling,” said Irwin-Buncher. “Support is more important than ever at this time.”

We raised a record amount for the KDKA Turkey Fund last year, and with your help, we’re hoping to set another one this year, all to help our neighbors in need.

“It really does allow us to come together to make sure none of our neighbors go without, this thanksgiving holiday,” said Irwin-Buncher.

The KDKA Turkey Fund is also doing something new this year. If you make a donation, you’ll be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a four-pack of cookies from any of the Bartram House Bakery Locations. A sweet treat for a good deed!

You can click here to donate.