By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Kylie Wilt, a 25-year-old from Charleroi is facing charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud, and tampering with evidence.

According to the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh, on November 4, Charleroi Regional Police were called to 710 Lookout Avenue with child and youth services to locate a 1-year-old child.

CYS learned that Wilt had been lying to them about the whereabouts of the child and that the child had died in February and was placed in a crate.

Wilt moved to the address on Lookout Avenue and placed the crate inside her bedroom wall and then covered it with drywall and new paint.

Police were able to locate the child’s remains within the house.

The death of the child is being investigated.

