By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh police union is filing a grievance over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The city announced earlier this week that all employees would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID by Dec. 22 or possibly face termination.
READ MORE: City, County Employees Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
BREAKING: City FOP President Bob Swartzwelder confirms police union is filing grievance over Mayor Peduto's vaccine mandate. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ysbvwVBpzn
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) November 5, 2021
City FOP President Bob Swartzwelder confirmed Friday that the union is filing a grievance, following the firefighters union.
Employees can request a medical or religious exemption but will have to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
Three Pittsburgh Police officers have died from COVID-19.