The city announced that all employees would have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 22 or face possible termination.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh police union is filing a grievance over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The city announced earlier this week that all employees would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID by Dec. 22 or possibly face termination.

City FOP President Bob Swartzwelder confirmed Friday that the union is filing a grievance, following the firefighters union.

Employees can request a medical or religious exemption but will have to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Three Pittsburgh Police officers have died from COVID-19.