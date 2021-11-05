CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia elementary school counselor has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Todd Roatsey, 42, is charged with possession of prepubescent child porn, news outlets reported, citing court documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Roatsey, who works at Pinch Elementary in Kanawha County, was named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year in 2016.
Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said in an email that the school system found out about the charges on Wednesday. She said Roatsey remains employed, but has not been at the school since Oct. 27.
The federal complaint says that Kik Messenger app representatives reported in August to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a profile had uploaded child porn. The complaint says the agents got the IP address used to allegedly upload child porn and searched a home where they found devices with images and videos, the complaint says.
According to the complaint, Roatsey said he had hosted AirBnB guests at the residence.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported it wasn't able to reach Roatsey for comment. He's being held at the South Central Regional Jail. It wasn't clear if he has a lawyer.
