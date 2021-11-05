By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after the truck rolled down a hill in Westmoreland County on Thursday night.
The crash occurred along I-70 in Rostraver when the driver lost control and went down the hill, ending up along Finley Road, which runs parallel to I-70.
The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
The airbags of the truck did deploy.
