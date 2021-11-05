CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after the truck rolled down a hill in Westmoreland County on Thursday night.

The crash occurred along I-70 in Rostraver when the driver lost control and went down the hill, ending up along Finley Road, which runs parallel to I-70.

The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

The airbags of the truck did deploy.

