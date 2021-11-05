By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC scheduled over 10,000 vaccine appointments for kids as young as 5 within one day of the CDC authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot.READ MORE: Joey Porter And His Wife, Christy, Open Campus In Pittsburgh To Help Adults With Special Needs
Most will be given at pediatrician’s offices, but UPMC is working to set up clinics at schools and community events.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The vaccines are crucial to making kids’ lives normal again, said UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics President Dr. Alejandro Hoberman.
“They need the sporting events. They need their friends. They need the activities, the learning, the birthday parties and time with their grandparents — all essential in their development,” said Hoberman.MORE NEWS: Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Issued For Liberty-Clairton Area Saturday
Hoberman said pediatricians are also there to answer any questions that families have about vaccines, from flu shots to Pfizer COVID shots.