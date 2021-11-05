By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC workers protested Friday, saying they intend to strike in two weeks.
They said they want fair pay, safer staffing and better working conditions. The group wants a minimum wage of $20 an hour, more affordable health care and the elimination of all their medical debt from their own employer.
"UPMC has all but admitted to knowing that employees have problems making ends meet. Going as far as recommending me to the food bank. Do you know what it's like to get a call from the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank saying your employer recommended you?" said Juilia Centofanti, a pharmacy tech at Children's Hospital.
KDKA reached out to UPMC but they said they had no comment.
Just this week, UPMC announced all workers will get a $500 bonus in their paychecks after Thanksgiving as a thank-you for their work during the pandemic. These workers said it's not enough.
They said they plan to strike on Nov. 18th.