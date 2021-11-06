By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers finished their final preparation for their Monday night matchup against the Bears with practice on Saturday on the South Side.

While some injuries are lingering, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger practiced and will play.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not but Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that he will also be playing Monday.

Tight end Eric Ebron did not practice on Saturday and was limited in practice on Friday.

He was officially ruled out for Monday’s game.

The only other update on Saturday was that offensive lineman B.J. Finney was limited and he is listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

The Steelers and Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday at Heinz Field.