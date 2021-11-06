By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Allentown neighborhood Friday night.
Police say they received reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Friday.
Police responded to the intersection of Industry St. and Allen St. around 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Officers located an adult male victim who sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder and face.
Medics transported him to the hospital in critical but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/MzDr6WbqRu
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 6, 2021
They found a male victim who had been shot in the face and shoulder in the intersection of Industry Street and Allen Street.
Medics took him to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
