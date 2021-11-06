CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He is listed in critical but stable condition.
Filed Under:Allentown, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Allentown neighborhood Friday night.

READ MORE: Memorial In Aliquippa Honors Lindsay Thompkins, Bus Driver Killed In I-79 School Bus Crash

Police say they received reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Friday.

They found a male victim who had been shot in the face and shoulder in the intersection of Industry Street and Allen Street.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Looking For 8-Year-Old Delon Napper, Who Was Allegedly Kidnapped From His Mom's Home

Medics took him to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead In What Police Believe Was Dog Attack

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details