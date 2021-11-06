By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ithiel Horton, a junior on Pitt’s mens basketball team has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer.

According to police paperwork, 21-year-old Ithiel Horton, a New Jersey resident, was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation with an officer on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Police say officers were called out to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just after 1:00 a.m. following reports of a man who had become ‘extremely angry’ with a tow truck driver when he learned his vehicle was being towed.

According to police, Horton punched a police officer in the face and fled before being arrested.

Court paperwork filed by police and the University’s website for the basketball team list matching birthdates of June 26, 2000 for the 21-year-old Horton.

Horton was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

In a statement provided to KDKA, Pitt’s athletics department says “We are aware of a report regarding one of our student-athletes, but will decline comment until additional information is gathered.”

Horton, a 6’5″ redshirt junior guard from Vauxhall, New Jersey has appeared in 55 games in his college basketball career. Horton transferred to Pitt after playing one season at the University of Delaware.

