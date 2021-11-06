By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A viewing was held Friday night for Jayson Kidd, a 7th grader who collapsed during basketball practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School last week and later died.READ MORE: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice
Services for Jayson Kidd are being held at Warchol Funeral Home in Bridgeville.READ MORE: Moment Of Silence Held To Remember Jayson Kidd At Chartiers Valley Football Game
The viewing continues on Saturday morning ahead of the service.
Jayson died of a rare condition that restricts bloodflow to the heart.