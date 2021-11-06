CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Jayson Kidd collapsed during practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A viewing was held Friday night for Jayson Kidd, a 7th grader who collapsed during basketball practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School last week and later died.

Services for Jayson Kidd are being held at Warchol Funeral Home in Bridgeville.

The viewing continues on Saturday morning ahead of the service.

Jayson died of a rare condition that restricts bloodflow to the heart.