PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 8-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped has been safely found in Michigan.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 8-year-old Delon Napper was found in Detroit.

On Friday, an alert was issued by police that the boy was taken from his mom’s house by a person who does not have custody of the child.

Police said Napper was with his father’s girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, and possibly his dad, Troy Graham-Napper.

Police say Troy-Graham Napper was arrested by Michigan State Police on a warrant for interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.