PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35
Littlestown 28, Hanover 14
Malvern Prep 17, Episcopal Academy 7
Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0
Schuylkill Haven 24, Shenandoah Valley 6
Waynesboro 42, Daniel Boone 20
WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs
First Round
Bishop Canevin 49, Burgettstown 6
Cornell 33, Monessen 0
Leechburg 28, California 7
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 8
Rochester 35, Mapletown 0
Shenango 31, Carmichaels 13
Springdale 28, West Greene 0
WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs
First Round
Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 8
Laurel 41, McGuffey 2
Mohawk 34, Chartiers-Houston 12
New Brighton 21, Washington 20, OT
Serra Catholic 61, Neshannock 21
South Side 34, Ligonier Valley 14
Steel Valley 49, Bethlehem Center 14
Sto-Rox 61, Shady Side Academy 8
WPIAL Class 3A Playoffs
First Round
East Allegheny 36, Southmoreland 11
Freeport 34, Ambridge 6
Keystone Oaks 34, South Allegheny 0
Mount Pleasant 41, Burrell 7
WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs
First Round
Armstrong 27, Montour 16
Hampton 14, Plum 13
Laurel Highlands 28, Beaver Area 27
New Castle 31, Highlands 19
Thomas Jefferson 41, Indiana 0
WPIAL Class 5A Playoffs
First Round
Fox Chapel 13, Upper St. Clair 10
Penn Hills 38, Franklin Regional 6
Peters Township 33, North Hills 28
Woodland Hills 27, Bethel Park 23
WPIAL Class 6A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 26
District I Class 4A Playoffs
Semifinal
Bishop Shanahan 21, Chichester 0
Pottsgrove 34, Upper Moreland 12
District I Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round
Marple Newtown 21, Phoenixville 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Cheltenham 0
Rustin 34, Interboro 17
Strath Haven 35, Upper Merion 0
Unionville 23, Springfield Delco 13
Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Henderson 7
District I Class 6A Playoffs
First Round
Central Bucks West 19, Pennridge 17
Coatesville 48, Owen J Roberts 10
Downingtown East 21, Spring-Ford 14
Garnet Valley 42, Haverford 0
North Penn 49, Central Bucks South 21
Perkiomen Valley 42, Central Bucks East 21
Quakertown 33, Souderton 7
Ridley 42, Conestoga 23
District I-XII Class 1A Playoffs
Sub-Regional Championship
Belmont Charter 22, Bristol 6
District II Class 2A Playoffs
Semifinal
Dunmore 35, Susquehanna 7
Lackawanna Trail 41, Riverside 19
District II Class 3A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Mid Valley 28, Western Wayne 27
Wyoming Area 55, Carbondale 13
District II Class 4A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Berwick 37, Wallenpaupack 17
Dallas 35, Pittston Area 12
North Pocono 27, Honesdale 0
Valley View 38, Crestwood 7
District II Class 6A Playoffs
Semifinal
Delaware Valley 38, Scranton 7
Hazleton Area 24, Wilkes-Barre Area 3
District II-XI Class 5A Playoffs
Sub-Regional Semifinal
East Stroudsburg South 52, Wyoming Valley West 26
Whitehall 43, Southern Lehigh 14
District III Class 2A Playoffs
Semifinal

Upper Dauphin 50, Columbia 48
Upper Dauphin 50, Columbia 48
York Catholic 43, Susquenita 7
District III Class 3A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10
Hamburg 31, Bermudian Springs 27
Middletown 35, West Perry 21
District III Class 5A Playoffs
First Round
Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18
Exeter 38, South Western 21
Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16
Spring Grove 33, Twin Valley 6
Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14
District III Class 6A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Central York 26, Manheim Township 14
Hempfield 35, Central Dauphin East 2
West Lawn Wilson 50, York 32
District IV Class 3A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Loyalsock 47, Cowanesque Valley 7
Milton 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Montoursville 48, Athens 14
District IV Class 4A Playoffs
Semifinal
Jersey Shore 48, Lewisburg 7
Selinsgrove 49, Shamokin 13
District IX Class 1A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Port Allegany 14, Keystone 12
Smethport 46, Curwensville 27
Union/AC Valley(FB) 31, Cameron County 6
District IX Class 3A Playoffs
Championship
Clearfield 49, St. Marys 27
District V-VIII Class 2A Playoffs
Sub-Regional Semifinal
Westinghouse 42, Chestnut Ridge 28
Windber 33, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0
District VI Class 1A Playoffs
First Round
Glendale 20, Penns Manor 12
District VI Class 2A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal
Bald Eagle Area 33, River Valley 29
Bellwood-Antis 49, Penns Valley 28
Forest Hills 29, Cambria Heights 0
Richland 50, Southern Huntingdon 16
District VI Class 3A Playoffs
Semifinal
Central Martinsburg 52, Westmont Hilltop 13
Penn Cambria 45, Tyrone 21
District VI Class 5A Playoffs
Championship
Hollidaysburg 41, Central Mountain 21
District VI-IV Class 6A Playoffs
Sub-Regional Semifinal
Williamsport 36, Altoona 14
District VIII-IX Class 4A Playoffs
Sub-Regional Championship
University Prep 14, Dubois 13
District VIII-X Class 5A Playoffs
Sub-Regional Championship
Erie Cathedral Prep 50, Brashear 24
District X Class 1A Playoffs
Semifinal
Cochranton 14, Maplewood 12
Reynolds 56, Eisenhower 27
District X Class 2A Playoffs
Semifinal
Farrell 60, Greenville 14
Wilmington 41, Northwestern 21
District XI Class 1A Playoffs
Semifinal
Williams Valley 35, Pottsville Nativity 25
District XI Class 4A Playoffs
Semifinal
Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pottsville 21
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Wilson 15
District XI Class 6A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Bethlehem Freedom 44, Easton 14
Emmaus 20, Nazareth Area 19
Northampton 21, Pleasant Valley 7
Parkland 42, Pocono Mountain West 13
District XII Class 5A Playoffs
Semifinal
Frankford 17, Martin Luther King 0
District XII Class 6A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Philadelphia Northeast 38, Abraham Lincoln 16
St. Joseph’s Prep 17, Archbishop Wood 14
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 3A Playoffs
Championship
Nanticoke Area 21, Schuylkill Valley 14
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 5A/6A Playoffs
Championship

Fleetwood 48, Boyertown 35
Fleetwood 48, Boyertown 35