After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35

Littlestown 28, Hanover 14

Malvern Prep 17, Episcopal Academy 7

Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0

Schuylkill Haven 24, Shenandoah Valley 6

Waynesboro 42, Daniel Boone 20

WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs

First Round

Bishop Canevin 49, Burgettstown 6

Cornell 33, Monessen 0

Leechburg 28, California 7

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 8

Rochester 35, Mapletown 0

Shenango 31, Carmichaels 13

Springdale 28, West Greene 0

WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs

First Round

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 8

Laurel 41, McGuffey 2

Mohawk 34, Chartiers-Houston 12

New Brighton 21, Washington 20, OT

Serra Catholic 61, Neshannock 21

South Side 34, Ligonier Valley 14

Steel Valley 49, Bethlehem Center 14

Sto-Rox 61, Shady Side Academy 8

WPIAL Class 3A Playoffs

First Round

East Allegheny 36, Southmoreland 11

Freeport 34, Ambridge 6

Keystone Oaks 34, South Allegheny 0

Mount Pleasant 41, Burrell 7

WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs

First Round

Armstrong 27, Montour 16

Hampton 14, Plum 13

Laurel Highlands 28, Beaver Area 27

New Castle 31, Highlands 19

Thomas Jefferson 41, Indiana 0

WPIAL Class 5A Playoffs

First Round

Fox Chapel 13, Upper St. Clair 10

Penn Hills 38, Franklin Regional 6

Peters Township 33, North Hills 28

Woodland Hills 27, Bethel Park 23

WPIAL Class 6A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 26

District I Class 4A Playoffs

Semifinal

Bishop Shanahan 21, Chichester 0

Pottsgrove 34, Upper Moreland 12

District I Class 5A Playoffs=

First Round

Marple Newtown 21, Phoenixville 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Cheltenham 0

Rustin 34, Interboro 17

Strath Haven 35, Upper Merion 0

Unionville 23, Springfield Delco 13

Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Henderson 7

District I Class 6A Playoffs

First Round

Central Bucks West 19, Pennridge 17

Coatesville 48, Owen J Roberts 10

Downingtown East 21, Spring-Ford 14

Garnet Valley 42, Haverford 0

North Penn 49, Central Bucks South 21

Perkiomen Valley 42, Central Bucks East 21

Quakertown 33, Souderton 7

Ridley 42, Conestoga 23

District I-XII Class 1A Playoffs

Sub-Regional Championship

Belmont Charter 22, Bristol 6

District II Class 2A Playoffs

Semifinal

Dunmore 35, Susquehanna 7

Lackawanna Trail 41, Riverside 19

District II Class 3A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Mid Valley 28, Western Wayne 27

Wyoming Area 55, Carbondale 13

District II Class 4A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Berwick 37, Wallenpaupack 17

Dallas 35, Pittston Area 12

North Pocono 27, Honesdale 0

Valley View 38, Crestwood 7

District II Class 6A Playoffs

Semifinal

Delaware Valley 38, Scranton 7

Hazleton Area 24, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

District II-XI Class 5A Playoffs

Sub-Regional Semifinal

East Stroudsburg South 52, Wyoming Valley West 26

Whitehall 43, Southern Lehigh 14

District III Class 2A Playoffs

Semifinal

Upper Dauphin 50, Columbia 48

York Catholic 43, Susquenita 7

District III Class 3A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10

Hamburg 31, Bermudian Springs 27

Middletown 35, West Perry 21

District III Class 5A Playoffs

First Round

Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18

Exeter 38, South Western 21

Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16

Spring Grove 33, Twin Valley 6

Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14

District III Class 6A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Central York 26, Manheim Township 14

Hempfield 35, Central Dauphin East 2

West Lawn Wilson 50, York 32

District IV Class 3A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Loyalsock 47, Cowanesque Valley 7

Milton 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Montoursville 48, Athens 14

District IV Class 4A Playoffs

Semifinal

Jersey Shore 48, Lewisburg 7

Selinsgrove 49, Shamokin 13

District IX Class 1A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Port Allegany 14, Keystone 12

Smethport 46, Curwensville 27

Union/AC Valley(FB) 31, Cameron County 6

District IX Class 3A Playoffs

Championship

Clearfield 49, St. Marys 27

District V-VIII Class 2A Playoffs

Sub-Regional Semifinal

Westinghouse 42, Chestnut Ridge 28

Windber 33, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0

District VI Class 1A Playoffs

First Round

Glendale 20, Penns Manor 12

District VI Class 2A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal

Bald Eagle Area 33, River Valley 29

Bellwood-Antis 49, Penns Valley 28

Forest Hills 29, Cambria Heights 0

Richland 50, Southern Huntingdon 16

District VI Class 3A Playoffs

Semifinal

Central Martinsburg 52, Westmont Hilltop 13

Penn Cambria 45, Tyrone 21

District VI Class 5A Playoffs

Championship

Hollidaysburg 41, Central Mountain 21

District VI-IV Class 6A Playoffs

Sub-Regional Semifinal

Williamsport 36, Altoona 14

District VIII-IX Class 4A Playoffs

Sub-Regional Championship

University Prep 14, Dubois 13

District VIII-X Class 5A Playoffs

Sub-Regional Championship

Erie Cathedral Prep 50, Brashear 24

District X Class 1A Playoffs

Semifinal

Cochranton 14, Maplewood 12

Reynolds 56, Eisenhower 27

District X Class 2A Playoffs

Semifinal

Farrell 60, Greenville 14

Wilmington 41, Northwestern 21

District XI Class 1A Playoffs

Semifinal

Williams Valley 35, Pottsville Nativity 25

District XI Class 4A Playoffs

Semifinal

Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pottsville 21

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Wilson 15

District XI Class 6A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Bethlehem Freedom 44, Easton 14

Emmaus 20, Nazareth Area 19

Northampton 21, Pleasant Valley 7

Parkland 42, Pocono Mountain West 13

District XII Class 5A Playoffs

Semifinal

Frankford 17, Martin Luther King 0

District XII Class 6A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Philadelphia Northeast 38, Abraham Lincoln 16

St. Joseph’s Prep 17, Archbishop Wood 14

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 3A Playoffs

Championship

Nanticoke Area 21, Schuylkill Valley 14

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 5A/6A Playoffs

Championship

Fleetwood 48, Boyertown 35