By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and woman were arrested and are facing numerous charges following a drug bust in the city of Washington.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says its Fugitive Warrant Unit and other Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in Washington on Thursday.

Officials say Nyieka Speer was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of Drug Delivery Resulting In Death and Delivery Of A Controlled Substance. She was found in possession of crack cocaine, was arrested, and was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility.

(Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Devon Mims-Carter was also in the residence and found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, a scale, and cash. He was also taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility.

Both are facing drug-related charges.