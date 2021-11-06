By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in McKeesport.
According to Allegheny County Police, a man was found dead inside a home along Grover Avenue on Friday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday evening and saw multiple evidence markers on the ground. Investigators had taped off an area on the street.
Allegheny County Police say detectives were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
