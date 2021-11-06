By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A New Jersey man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh Police officer overnight on East Carson Street.
Police say they had been called around 1 a.m. Saturday to settle a dispute between a tow truck operator and a driver who was upset his vehicle was being towed.
Police accuse the driver, 21-year-old Ithiel Horton, of striking the officer in the face, causing the officer's lip to bleed, before fleeing on foot.
He was later arrested.
He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness.
Additionally, a 19-year-old from New York is also facing charges of False Identification to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Carrying a False Identification Card, Public Drunkenness and Underage Drinking in connection to the incident.
