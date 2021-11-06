By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have added yet another hall of famer to their front office.

The team announced on Saturday they have hired Krissy-Wendell-Pohl as an amateur scout.

Wendell-Pohl was a two-time Olympian with Team USA in the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics. She and the rest of Team USA brought home the silver in 2002 and the bronze in 2006.

She also co-captained the Minnesota Golden Gophers to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2004 and 2005. During her stint with the Gophers, she scored 237 points, scoring 106 goals and 141 assists. That includes her final season when she scored 43 goals and 61 assists for 104 points in only 40 games.

Wendell-Pohl was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Penguins keep her in the Minnesota area where she currently coaches girls high school hockey with her husband former NHL player Johnny Pohl.

Her primary assignment will be to scout amateur players in the Minnesota area.