By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds season has come to an early end due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among the team.READ MORE: Pitt Men's Basketball Player Ithiel Horton Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer On South Side
The USL Championship announced Saturday that the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match between the Riverhounds and Birmingham Legion FC has been canceled.
The league says the cancelation is due to the number of COVID-19 cases among the Riverhounds team.READ MORE: Man And Woman Arrested, Facing Charges Following Washington Drug Bust
Birmingham Legion FC will advance to the semifinals as a result.
“I’m gutted right now for Bob Lilley, his staff and our players to have the season end like this after all their hard work,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said in a statement. “I’m also disappointed for our fans, who have been behind us all season. I hate to see our season end this way, but we’re going to come back even stronger next season.”MORE NEWS: Police: 8-Year-Old Delon Napper Found Safe In Detroit, Father Facing Numerous Charges
The Riverhounds say they will soon begin preparing for the 2022 season.