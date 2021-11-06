CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer that had been blocking the Port Authority light rail service Friday night has been taken away, according to Port Authority.

Port Authority tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Friday that a tractor trailer was in the path of the rail line in Allentown.

In the meantime, people relying on public transit had to take a shuttle from First Avenue Station to South Hills Junction to leave the downtown area.

Light rail service is detoured through Allentown in the evenings due to ongoing construction work at the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Port Authority tweeted again around 1 a.m. Saturday that the vehicle had been cleared from the tracks.