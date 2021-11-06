By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer that had been blocking the Port Authority light rail service Friday night has been taken away, according to Port Authority.
Port Authority tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Friday that a tractor trailer was in the path of the rail line in Allentown.
In the meantime, people relying on public transit had to take a shuttle from First Avenue Station to South Hills Junction to leave the downtown area.
UPDATE: The shuttle is operating between First Avenue Station and South Hills Junction but will make a stop at Station Square.
Light rail service is detoured through Allentown in the evenings due to ongoing construction work at the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.
Port Authority tweeted again around 1 a.m. Saturday that the vehicle had been cleared from the tracks.
Update: The tractor trailer has been removed from the rails and the rail system is back to its detoured routing via Allentown for the remainder of service.
