By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer that had been blocking the Port Authority light rail service Friday night has been taken away, according to Port Authority.

Port Authority tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Friday that a tractor trailer was in the path of the rail line in Allentown.

In the meantime, people relying on public transit had to take a shuttle from First Avenue Station to South Hills Junction to leave the downtown area.

UPDATE: The shuttle is operating between First Avenue Station and South Hills Junction but will make a stop at Station Square. https://t.co/PLQRtcM3QT — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 6, 2021

Light rail service is detoured through Allentown in the evenings due to ongoing construction work at the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Port Authority tweeted again around 1 a.m. Saturday that the vehicle had been cleared from the tracks.