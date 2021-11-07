CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Health Department says the exceeded levels of pollution are expected to continue. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air pollution warning has been issued for the Mon Valley.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert Sunday morning, saying that pollution levels were exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley.

During this time in the Mon Valley, young children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems are cautioned to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.

More information about air quality in the area can be found on Allegheny County’s dashboard.