PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charles Moffat, the former Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department has died.
Moffatt served as Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police, retiring in 2016.

Sad to report former Allegheny County Police Superintendent Charlie Moffatt passed away this morning, his family confirms. He served as superintendent 12 years before his retirement in 2016. Great guy and an honor to know him all these years. pic.twitter.com/Opx6V1W01V
Prior to serving with the Allegheny County Police, Moffatt served as Deputy Chief with the Pittsburgh Police.
Moffatt worked in law enforcement for nearly 50 years.