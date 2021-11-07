CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charles Moffat, the former Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department has died.

Moffatt served as Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police, retiring in 2016.

Prior to serving with the Allegheny County Police, Moffatt served as Deputy Chief with the Pittsburgh Police.

Moffatt worked in law enforcement for nearly 50 years.