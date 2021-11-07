By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local groups in Pittsburgh kicked off an initiative they hope will help the city grow.
“Avenues of Hope” focuses on several different areas of the city.
Organizers say it is investing in existing businesses and inviting more to come to the area.
Saturday’s event was focused on Chartiers Avenue.
"We're hoping to build up a business district from Chartiers Avenue and Windgap Avenue … all the way through to Chartiers and Steuben Street, which includes Chartiers City, Windgap, Sheraden, Elliott and the corner of the West End," said Theresa Kail-Smith, President of Pittsburgh City Council.
This is just one of several avenues of Hope projects, which are looking to improve communities.