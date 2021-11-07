By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges stemming from a shooting that took place in Beaver Falls.
According to police, just after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers at the Beaver Falls Police Department were approached by a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to an area hospital by medical helicopter. His condition is unknown.
Police say that during the course of their investigation into the shooting, 30-year-old Raheem Beal was taken into custody.
Beal is known to be from Detroit, MI, but currently lists a New Brighton address.
Beal is facing numerous charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges.