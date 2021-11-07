By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A strong temperature inversion will bring unhealthy levels of air pollution in parts of western Pennsylvania on Monday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is declaring Monday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day in the Liberty-Clairton area in Allegheny County.
Calm or light winds on Monday morning will contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter, pushing it to the code orange range. The highest hourly average is expected to happen before 11:00 a.m.
When a code orange is declared, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.
Residents and businesses are also encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter in the air by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove usage; avoiding the open burning of leaves and trash; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
More information can be found on the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection’s website at this link.