PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Joe Biden will sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law this week and the money will begin to flow.
Here in our region, the Allegheny Conference, the chamber, and labor organizations have been preparing to make a unified pitch for projects in our area.
The president of the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council Darren Kelly says there are a lot of local jobs coming our way.
"Everything from building roads, bridges, dams, telecommunications, internet broadband, electrical car charging stations, lead pipe removed for their stormwater replacement, legacy pollution funding, which is so important for this area's old abandoned mines and wells," he said. "There's so much that we can talk about for hours but western Pennsylvania is in such a great position, number one to get the family staying jobs, but to clean up areas that were left neglected."
On Saturday, President Biden said in a press conference that some of those jobs could be available within the next couple of months.